Euro 2021: Antoine Griezmann gets on the podium of the tournament’s top scorers

Antoine Griezmann, forward of the French national team, has been placed on the podium of the top scorers in the history of the final stages of the European Championships.

The Barcelona forward signed the French team’s draw against Hungary in Budapest (1-1) with what is his seventh goal in a final phase, which equals him with the Englishman Alan Shearer and is only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has eleven goals, and also French Michel Platini.

Griezmann, in addition, he achieved the first goal of a player from a club of The Spanish league in this Eurocup.

The French draw came on a lucky play. Lloris took a very long goal kick that the Hungarian defense could not stop, the ball reached Mbappé, who crossed low, but after a rebound from a defender the ball was dead and Griezmann scored at pleasure.

