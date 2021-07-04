Euro 2021: Andrés Iniesta “reminds” the Italians of the Euro 2012 final

Andres Iniesta, a legend of the Spanish team that won two European Cups in a row and – with a goal of his – a World Cup, recalled before a new confrontation against Italy in the semifinals of Euro 2020, the “perfect final” with which they closed the cycle of major brilliance, in Kiev in 2012.

“I have a great memory of Euro 2012 at the level of play, of competing,” Iniesta admitted to UEFA. “We got a round game, with a lot of dominance, speed in the game, many superiority situations. It is one of the great games that we remember from the national team,” he added.

Iniesta arrived at that final as one of the great references, after signing the winning goal of the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

In Kiev he appeared to break the match with his vision between the lines in the first goal. “I saw Cesc that he could get away from the defense and he did it very well because he saw David (Silva) come in from behind. It was a good play and a good goal pass before the shot.

For the second of the Spanish win, the biggest to date in a Eurocup final (4-0), they were associated Xavi Hernandez Y Jordi Alba, one of the survivors with Sergio Busquets of that glorious generation. “They knew each other and Jordi knew that when Xavi had the ball, anything could happen.”

Today marks 9 years of the overwhelming dominance of Spain against Italy in the final of Euro 2012. And from the “referee, 4-0 already!” from Iker Casillas.pic.twitter.com/mwUPkrE3VD – Andrés Weiss (@andresweiss_) July 1, 2021

“When we had to attack we did it, when we had to have possession we held the ball at a very high speed. It was a perfect final,” he recalled.

