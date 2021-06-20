Euro 2021: Álvaro Morata responds to his critics after the draw between Spain and Poland

Forward Álvaro Morata reflected the disappointment that invades the Spanish team after drawing with Poland in the second match of the European Championship, although he appealed to confidence for the match against Slovakia that he described as “a final”.

“We have confidence. If not, we would be screwed. It is our job and we can do it well and win. We have to think about Slovakia and win,” the Spanish forward said on Telecinco.

Morata preferred to stay out of the opinion of the fans and the possible disappointment for not having won either of the two games played. “People who say what they want. If I am going to be worried about people at this point … we are in a country where giving their opinion is free, saying what they want. We are always eager and ready to give everything,” he said. .

Regarding the game against Poland Morata regretted the tie. “Another game that escapes us. We have one final to be in the second round. The game escapes us. We had chances to win it and football is like that,” said Morata.

Morata put aside the goal achieved. “The goal does not matter because we have drawn. What I want is to win,” said the forward who dedicated the goal to the coach, Luis Enrique. “I appreciate the confidence that he gives me and all the teammates. When there are difficult moments you have to push and move on,” he concluded.

