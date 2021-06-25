Euro 2021: Álvaro Morata denounces threats against him and his family

The Spanish forward, Álvaro Morales, confessed during an interview for Cadena COPE that he has received death threats with his family after his performance with the Spanish National Team in Euro 2021.

“I received threats and insults to my family. They even told me, ‘I hope your children die.’ I had to leave my phone in another room. It bothers me that they messed with my wife and my children, who were going to Sevilla with the team’s jersey, “said the attacker.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

The former Real Madrid player has only been able to score one goal in the previous three La Roja matches and spoke of the signals in his native country; “In Spain, giving an opinion is free and easy.”

Morata clarified that he did not make that statement “with joy, but with anger”, and fired: “What if I say that we are the best and that we are going to win the Euro? Has it been better? I understand that they criticize me and whistle at me, but there is a limit ”.

“Now I’m fine, although a few years ago I would have screwed up. I’ve been isolated from everything for the past few weeks. Now I am happy to be in the round of 16 ”, concluded the Atlético de Madrid player.

Álvaro missed a penalty on matchday 2 of the group stage in the draw against Poland, although Spain thrashed Slovakia on the last date and are now preparing to play the round of 16 against Croatia.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content