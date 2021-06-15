Euro 2021: Álvaro Morata and his feelings behind the whistles of the fans in Spain vs Sweden

Alvaro Morata, forward for Juventus de Turin of the Italian Serie A and the Spanish National Team, ended up being whistled and harshly criticized by the Spanish fans after his failures during the match on day 1 of the group stage of Euro 2021 against Sweden.

The former Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid striker ended up quite hurt by the whistles of the fans during the Spain vs Sweden of the European Championship, but he knows that in the next game he will have more opportunities to change the opinion of his critics.

According to information revealed in the Chiringuito de Jugones, Morata knows that he will perform well in this Spanish National Team, since he will score goals and that he has in mind when he was criticized while at Madrid and ‘Atleti’.

“MORATA knows that he will have MORE OPPORTUNITIES and that he can be the HERO”, revealed Álex Silvestre during the Spanish sports show directed by Josep Pedrerol.

It should be noted that Spain and Sweden have signed the first zero draw of Euro 2020, which until this last match of the fourth day had scored goals in all matches.

