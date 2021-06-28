Euro 2021: Álvaro Morales throws a dart at Cristiano Ronaldo after the elimination of Portugal

The Portugal National Team has left its crown as the kings of Europe, after being eliminated in the round of the Eighth Final at Euro 2021 by falling by the smallest difference to the Belgium national team.

Faced with this situation, Alvaro Morales, the commentator and narrator of ESPN, He has manifested himself on social networks with a forceful statement to striker Cristiano Ronaldo after being out of the tournament with the Portuguese team.

“Failure of Cristiano, the best footballer in history. It is said as such. It does not overlap like Messisito,” he wrote.

With this, striker Cristiano Ronaldo ended his participation in the 2021 Eurocup by equaling the historical mark of scorers at the national team level, by achieving the figure of 109 annotations with Portugal.

