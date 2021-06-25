Euro 2021: Ali Daei congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo and the Commander surrenders to the legend of Iran

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo responded on social networks to the congratulations message left by the Iranian striker Ali daei -after the Portuguese captain equaled the national team’s top scorer record- and said he felt “very proud to read those words of an idol.”

“True champions remain champions forever. I am very proud to read those words from a great idol like you. Thank you, Ali Daei,” said Ronaldo.

The Portuguese equaled the record of the Iranian (109 goals) after achieving two goals in the closing match of the EURO 2020 qualifying phase against France that ended with a tie at two on the scoreboard.

Daei then congratulated Ronaldo with a congratulatory message through his Instagram account: “Congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now one goal away from breaking the men’s international goal record. I am honored that this remarkable achievement belongs to Ronaldo. , a great soccer champion and a caring humanist who inspires lives around the world. Come on. “

It is not the first record that Cristiano achieves in this Eurocup. To the top scorer in the history of national teams must be added the one achieved against the Hungarian team in the opening match of group F where the Juventus attacker from Turin, with two goals, became the top scorer in the history of the teams. Euro Cups ahead of Michel Platini. The Portuguese has 14 goals, while the French added 9 in total.

The draw between the French and the Portuguese at the Puskas Arena in Budapest left France as the first in the group and the Portuguese as third but qualified for the eighth. Germany passed as second after their draw against Hungary, which was about to achieve the feat of qualification in the ‘group of death’.

