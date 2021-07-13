Euro 2020: Why did Italy win?

07/13/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

Euro 2020, one of the most beautiful and exciting in remembrance, ended up falling on the side of Italy, after a final lacking much game, but with emotion until the end and determined on penalties in front of the English fans. We analyze the reasons why the title went to Rome 53 years after its first title.

1. The strongest block: Roberto Mancini’s team had a clear idea and did not abandon it until the end. They had a plan and a style of play. And, above all, a project. The Italian federation trusted Mancini after the failure of not playing the last World Cup and everything has gone smoothly. Champions three years later. The Mancini method worked.

2. Luck: To win a tournament of this style you also have to be lucky. If not, you cannot win two penalty shootouts in a row. The Italians beat Spain and England in maximum penalties consecutively. And they did not shoot their penalties perfectly. They failed, but they had the stops of Gianluigi Donnaruma and the help of the wood when they needed it most.

3. The physicist: The Italians endured three overtime periods in the last four games of the competition. They went up to 120 minutes against Austria, Spain and England. And they always endured. The physical preparation of Mancini’s men was magnificent and with many variations and support on the bench. Not even Spinazzola’s serious injury stopped them.

4. Its centrals: Bonucci and Chiellini have played more than 300 games together between Juventus and the Italian national team. And you can see it. They dried practically all the teams and always gave a security behind that scared the rival forwards. Key pieces for Italy to be champion. Idols

5. Because it is Italy: In the craziest tournament of all, it was fair that those who ended up reigning were the Italians. Whoever could expect a surprise victory was wrong. In the end, Italy always wins.