Euro 2020: Wembley Stadium increases its capacity for the semi-final and final

For a few days there has been a rumor about the change of venue for the end of the Eurocup. Many media indicate that UEFA was considering moving the last game to Puskás Stadium, in Hungary, because it has full capacity.

However, this has been ruled out a few moments ago, since UEFA revealed a statement on social networks in which it gave the news of the increase in attendance in the Wembley Stadium for the semifinals and the grand final.

Of course, before the statement, the government of UK gave the green light, for which we will see 60 thousand fans in the last three matches of the tournament, which represents 75 percent of attendance in one of the cathedrals of soccer.

️ The UK government has announced that more than 60,000 fans will be permitted at the # EURO2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium, increasing attendance to 75% of capacity for each game. Full story: ⬇️ – UEFA (@UEFA) June 22, 2021

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said that this is great news for football and the fans, as the fans are a fundamental part of the structure of the game.