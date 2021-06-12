Euro 2020 – Ward and Moore save Wales from aggressive Switzerland

06/12/2021

On at 20:17 CEST

The Wales team resisted, despite a very gray Gareth Bale, all the Swiss attacks. He held on to Kieffer Moore’s passing game and Danny Ward saves to salvage a 1-1 draw on his debut against Switzerland. The Helvetians were ahead thanks to their figure of the day, Breel Embolo, but could not take the win despite their repeated attempts.

GAL

SUI

Welsh

Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Mepham, Davies; Morrell, Allen, Ramsey (Ampadu, 90 ‘); Bale, Moore, James (Brooks, 75 ‘).

Swiss

Sommer; Elvedi, Schar, Akanji; Mbabu, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodríguez; Shaqiri (Zakaria, 65 ‘); Embolo, Seferovic (Gavranovic, 84 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 49 Plunger. 1-1 M. 74 Moore.

Referee

Clement Turpin (France). TA: Moore (47 ‘) / Schar (30’), Mbabu (63 ‘).

Incidents

Day 1. Olympic Baku. 30,000 viewers.

From the first stages of the game, the plan of Robert Page, the interim coach appointed by the Federation after the scandal of coach Ryan Giggs, was noticed. The Welsh block waited in their own field to try to hit the counter with speed, being a wall for a Switzerland that was paid to the distant shot to scare.

In fact, in the first part the clearest was for the British. A header from Moore led to Sommer’s spectacular intervention, who stretched out full length to get it out. Ward also had work in his goal to clear the shots of Xhaka and Seferovic. Due to the goalkeepers and the lack of wisdom, the zeros would reign at halftime.

The earthquake came in the second part, and the one who stirred things up was Embolo. The Swiss forward jumped into the second half determined to hurt Ward’s grounds. And not even five minutes passed after the resumption when he was already singing the first one. Shaqiri’s corner was precise at the head of the electric Swiss attacker, who beat the ‘dragon’ goalkeeper.

With the disadvantage on top, Wales had to activate the script change. Bale took a lot more contact with the ball, and Ramsey got into driver mode alongside Joe Allen to attempt the equalizer. Embolo searched for the seams on the rear, but did not reach him. Page’s men struck back. A header from Moore to Morrell’s cross broke Sommer’s resistance. 1-1 and a quarter of an hour to finish.

And everything was lived, especially in the Welsh area. Gavranovic entered for Seferovic and, on his first touch, sent it to save. But the VAR warned of its advanced position, call that Turpin answered. Ward showed off another paradón to thwart Embolo’s double. And, thanks to his hands, Wales saved the equalizer.