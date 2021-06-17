Euro 2020: Two covid positives in Slovakia

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia.

Slovak defender Denis Vavro and a member of the technical team gave positive for covid-19 before the game on Friday before Sweden in the Group E of the Euro 2020announced the coach Stefan tarkovic.

Vavro, 25, on loan from Lazio last season to Huesca, did not play in Slovakia’s opening game against Poland on June 14 (Slovak victory 2-1).

Taken to the test in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, “Denis has no symptoms or health problems,” Tarkovic said.

Both Vavro and the member of the technical direction are in isolation and are likely to leave the concentration.

Tarkovic pointed out that his team works together with the Russian health authorities – Slovakia is concentrated in Saint Petersburg – and that it follows the regulations of the UEFA to slow the spread of the virus.

“I’m sorry for the player, what will not be able to play the next matches, “said the coach.

“These things happen at this time. It is difficult to protect yourself completely from the virus. The team, the governing body and the people in contact were tested again and there were no other positive cases,” he added.

Slovakia it is in Group E together with Spain, Sweden and Poland. The ‘Halcones’ will face ‘La Roja’ on Wednesday in Seville.

ald

