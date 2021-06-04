Euro 2020: Trent Alexander-Arnold is out with the England National Team

The full back of the English team Trent Alexander-Arnold, player of the Liverpool, the final phase of the Eurocup as a result of the injury that occurred in a thigh during the friendly match between the English team and Austria on Wednesday.

“The medical tests to which the player underwent this Thursday confirmed that he will not be able to play the Eurocup so he leaves the concentration of the English team to return to his club and start the recovery,” the English Federation reported on Thursday.

England coach Gareth Southgate will not announce Alexander-Arnold’s replacement until the conclusion of England’s friendly match against Romania in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Gutted for you, @TrentAA. Wishing you a speedy recovery! – England (@England) June 3, 2021

