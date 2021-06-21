Euro 2020 | The selection dresses up for the important part of the Eurocup

06/21/2021 at 4:07 PM CEST

The Spanish team took place this Monday the Official photo session with the photo of the squad for the Eurocup, all dressed in the costume of the sponsor of the national team and the RFEF, on a different and relaxed day during the concentration of the national team at the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas in Madrid, and with his head set on the final match of the group stage against Slovakia. Subsequently, they have already dressed in short and boots have been put on.

In the middle of the morning, the Spanish team led by Luis Enrique carried out a preparatory training session for the clash at La Cartuja this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Later, after noon, the Chelsea winger and captain, César Azpilicueta, has appeared at a press conference before the media to take stock of the tournament, and has assessed that the duel against Slovakia is “life or death”.

On Tuesday, the day before the match against the Slovaks, the national team returns to training in the morning, and goes to Seville in the afternoon by AVE. Once there, Luis Enrique and the azulgrana Sergio Busquets They appear at the pre-match press conference.