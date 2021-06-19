Euro 2020: the millionaire difference that did not influence the match between Hungary and France



The PSG footballer is valued at $ 190 million.

Photo: Darko Bandic / POOL / .

Hungary does not give up on the “group of death”. The Hungarians achieved a valuable draw against France. Despite having a star-studded squad and vastly superior to that of their rival, those led by Didier deschamps could not get past the 1-1 draw, in the Ferenc Puskás Stadium, for the second day of Group F of the Euro 2020.

On paper, it was a completely uneven duel. Football surprised once again, after the first half ended with an advantage on the scoreboard for Hungary, thanks to a goal from Attila Fiola.

“It’s one of the most beautiful days of my life, the team has achieved a great result with the tie (…) we knew we weren’t going to have much of a chance“I’m happy that I was able to keep my peace of mind,” said the scorer after the Deportiva M4 game.

However, in the 65th minute of the second half, Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman took advantage of a raffle ball inside the area and with his left leg he scored a goal that seemed to put everything in its place and would probably mark the French comeback. Which was not the case.

“We will have to keep learning, keep working and improve some things for tomorrow (…) we know that we have the bench to make a difference at any time during the game, ”said the FC Barcelona footballer.

The “rich boys” did not influence Hungary

This match featured a abysmal inequality from the economic point of view. However, football once again showed that money is just numbers and sport is much more than that.

According to Transfermarkt, France’s workforce is valued at $ 1,222 million. The best valued footballer of the French team is the PSG striker, Kylian Mbappé worth $ 190 million.

Now, the magnitude of this difference is evident in the following way. Mbappé’s value represents more than double the entire Hungarian squad. The Hungarian set has an approximate value of $ 89 million dollars. The one whose most expensive footballer is the Leipzig goalkeeper, Péter Gulácsi ($ 15 million).

