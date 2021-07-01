Euro 2020 – The facts and curiosities of Switzerland

07/01/2021 at 1:13 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Spanish team faces the quarter-finals against Switzerland after to unseat Croatia (5-3) in the extra time of the second round of the European Championship. After not showing good feelings in the first two commitments, Luis Enrique’s men thrashed Slovakia (5-0) in the last game of the group stage and he is just one goal away from equaling the scoring record of the 2008 and 2012 Euro Cups, when she came out champion.

On the Swiss side, those of Vladimir Petkovic they got rid of the reigning world champion and European runner-up, Deschamps’ France, on penalties. Without the authority of Granit Xhaka at the core, but with the good version of Zuber, Sommer, Akanji or Seferovic, Switzerland has become one of the tournament’s most dangerous rivals, which You already know what it is to win against Spain.

The direct confrontation between Switzerland and Spain keeps some curious facts and many curiosities:

A single loss in 22 games

The Spanish team has conceded only one defeat in 22 direct rivalries against the Helvetians. The first and only time was in the 2010 World Cup, where Spain fell by the minimum in the debut. From there, the Spanish entered into a good dynamic until the title, the first in the history of the national team. Of the 21 remaining commitments, Spain was victorious up to 17 times.

The last match ended in a draw (1-1) and Spain has only won once in the last four direct confrontations: a victory, two draws and a loss is the balance..

Three victories and four defeats for Spain in the quarterfinals

Spain has played, so far, seven quarter-final matches within the European Championship with a negative balance: three wins (7-1 to Ireland in a double game in 1964, 3-0 to Russia in 2008 and 2-0 to France in 2012) and four losses (1-2 to England in 1968; 3-1 on aggregate to Germany in 1976, on penalties against England in 1996 and 2-1 against France in 2000).

Access the semifinals, synonymous with a title

In both 1964 and 2008 and 2012, for Spain it was synonymous with a title to overcome the quarterfinals. In 1964, Spain thrashed Ireland and subsequently defeated Hungary in the semi-finals and Russia in the grand final in their first appearance. In 2008 they beat Italy in a heart attack penalty shootout and later beat Russia 3-0 and beat Germany by the minimum (1-0). In 2012, they beat France 2-0, eliminated Portugal on penalties in the semifinals and beat Italy 4-0 in the grand final, the team’s last title.

The first quarter-finals of a European Championship for Switzerland

Switzerland certified their presence in the quarterfinals of a European Championship against France in their fifth participation. In the previous four, they could not pass the group stage until three times (1996, 2004 and 2008) and reached the round of 16 in the last, but fell to Poland on penalties.

Saint Petersburg, a cursed stadium for Switzerland

The scene of next Friday’s match in Saint Petersburg welcomed the elimination of Switzerland in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Helvetians, who managed to overcome the group stage together with Brazil and eliminating Serbia and Costa Rica, but in the round of 16 they were defeated 1-0 by Sweden. In fact, so far this is his only match played in the Russian city.

Morata, one goal away from making Eurocup history

The leading center forward of the Spanish team, Álvaro Morata, registers three two goals in this edition of the Eurocup, the last vital to defeat Croatia in extra time in the round of 16. With the three he scored in Euro 2016, the former Real Madrid He has already equaled Fernando Torres as the top scorer in the history of the Spanish team in this tournament and if he sees the door against Switzerland, he will be left with a total of six, something that would place him as a solo leader.

Spain, five wins out of nine on penalty shootouts; Switzerland, one of four

Spain has faced nine penalty shootouts throughout its competitive history, of which they won five (5-4 to Denmark in Euro 1984, 3-2 to Ireland in the 2002 World Cup, 4-2 to Italy in Euro 2008, 4-2 to Portugal in Euro 2012 and 7-6 to Italy in the 2013 Confederations Cup) and lost four (4-5 with Belgium in the 1986 World Cup, 2-4 with England in the 1996 Euro Cup, 3-5 with South Korea in the 2002 World Cup and 3-4 with Russia in the 2018 World Cup).

As regards Switzerland, the victory in the penalty shootout against France is the only victory for Switzerland, who lost the other three times they had to face it in major competitions, all of them in the round of 16: 0-3 against Ukraine in the 2006 World Cup, 4-5 against Poland in Euro 2016 and 5-6 against England in the match for third place in the 2019 Nations League.

Granit Xhaka, the most important low in Switzerland

Granit Xhaka is suspended and will not participate in the quarterfinals with Switzerland: The midfielder will miss his first international game with Switzerland in the last three years, since the friendly against Spain on June 3, 2018. The Arsenal player has established himself as the best player of this team and was even the best valued player against France.

Spain’s scoring level, unprecedented

Spain faces the duel after thrashing Slovakia (5-0) and Croatia (5-3) in their last two games. No other team has achieved a similar record in the history of the competition and to find a similar statistic we have to go back to the 1958 World Cup, when Brazil was proclaimed champion, beating France and Sweden 5-2 in the semifinals and final, respectively. .

What’s more, Spain is just one goal away from reaching the historical scoring record in its history at the European Championships: only in the 2008 and 2012 editions (12 goals) it achieved a higher record.