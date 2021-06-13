Euro 2020 – Sweden’s national team “shocked” by Eriksen

06/13/2021 at 5:27 PM CEST

.

“There is a rivalry between the two countries, but that is not important. He is a human being, a partner and we are thinking about him,” he said. Sebastian larsson, the captain of the Swedish national team on the collapse of the Dane Christian eriksen in the match against Finland, which they found out when they traveled to Seville and by which they were “shocked,” as he expressed this Sunday.

“We heard the terrible news of Christian eriksen when we were going to Spain. We do not think of countries when something like this happens, we think of a partner, another human being and I want to send my support to Eriksen, to his family and his companions. Hopefully we can see you soon, “he said. Larsson before questions from the media during a telematic press conference.

“Of course we have talked about it a lot within the group. We were waiting for positive news and asked to ask for more details. I am really looking forward to playing, we are all really wanting to play, but, before that, we are thinking about Christian, in your family. It is a terrible situation. I can’t even imagine it, “continued the captain, who remarked that” football is not the most important thing in the world. “

“When we arrived in Spain, we spoke at that time, because we received many messages on our mobiles. We could not fully understand what was happening, there were many images, but we talked about it a lot on the plane and on the bus. There was no official meeting. “, he pointed Jan Anderssen, the Sweden coach.

Praise for Kjaer

“It was an incredible gesture from Simon Kjaer (the first who came to help Eriksen when he collapsed). I have no experience in these things. I do not think it is something that we are obliged to know, but it is positive that there are people who can react like this and that there are doctors in the field, “he said. Larsson.

“We have done many tests before the tournament, also with our teams. I feel with full confidence that we have done the necessary tests,” replied the captain about the concern that it may generate in the team for their match on Monday at the stadium of La Cartuja de Sevilla against Spain.

“I am not worried. I hope it is the only occurrence of this type. The news has reached us that Christian he’s doing quite well, “said the coach.

Neither Sebastian larsson nor the selector, Jan Anderssen, they entered to assess the resumption of the match once Eriksen he was transferred to a hospital.

“It is very difficult to get into that situation. I think they did the right thing. It is the responsibility of UEFA to make the decision. There is no perfect decision, but we hope that the players would have a vote in that decision,” explained the Swedish midfielder, while the coach said: “It is very difficult to understand their feelings. It is difficult to make decisions in those moments.”