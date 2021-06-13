Euro 2020 – Sterling brings England win over Croatia

06/13/2021 at 5:14 PM CEST

Joel gadea

The England of Gareth southgate his contest in the Eurocup. At Wembley, before 22,500 faithful, the ‘Three Lions’ got rid of a combative but ineffective Croatia thanks to a goal of Sterling who did justice.

ING

CRO

England

Pickford; Walker, Mings, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Mount, Phillips; Foden (Rashford, 70 ‘), Harry Kane, (Bellingham, 82’) Sterling (Calvert-Lewin, 90 ‘).

Croatia

Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Vida, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Brozovic (Vlasic, 70 ‘), Kovacic (Pasalic, 85’), Modric; Kramaric (Brekalo, 70 ‘), Rebic (Petkovic, 78’), Perisic.

Referee

Daniele Orsato (Italy). TA: Foden (64 ‘) / Caleta-Car (42’), Kovacic (48 ‘), Brozovic (66’).

Stadium

Wembley. 22,500 spectators.

The British team kicked off the game with a boiler-buster, in their temple and in front of their people. In just five minutes, Phil Foden He already knocked on the goal door, but his elegant shot crashed against the goalpost. Livakovic. Little by little, Croatia was entering the game, coinciding with the English relaxation, knowing its obvious superiority. To the rhythm that marked Modric, the runners-up in the world, tried to lower the pulse of the game but it was not enough to bother the English behind.

With the lack of gunpowder Sterling, Kane and company, the match went goalless at halftime and with all options open and with a Balkan team that had emerged unscathed from the most critical phase of the match.

Sterling’s redemption

It looked like another Croatia after passing through changing rooms, with a contemplative England until Kalvin phillips detected the space behind the Croatian midfield to enable Sterling, which this time did not fail before Livakovic to open the can. A flash was enough to decant the game, in view of the lack of goal of the Perisic, Rebic Y Kramaric.

From there, Soutgate He pulled the blanket down and covered his back to maintain the result. The ‘pross’ did not suffer excessively although Croatia, with more heart than head, died on the shore trying, with centers, a shot that never came. With both of Sterling shining on the scoreboard, the opening game of England and Wembley ended, in a championship start that promises strong emotions for an England that will grow in the tournament.