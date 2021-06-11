Euro 2020 starts: groups, matches and tournament schedules

It took another year to finally have the new edition of the Euro 2020. From this Friday, June 11, the old continent will experience the excitement of the tournament with intensity with 51 matches in various cities in Europe. Portugal will have the responsibility to defend its 2016 crown.

During 13 consecutive days 24 teams will face each other in the Group Phase to search for the 16 classified. There are six groups, the first two will qualify and the four best third parties will also access to complete the fourth round of 16.

The most complicated and special group will be the F, which will have the last two world champions: Germany and France, and the current European champion: Portugal. Hungary completes a zone that will have Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Antonie Griezmann, Toni Kroos, among others.

In the case of Cristiano, it will be his fifth European Championship and he will try to increase his scoring quota. He has 29 goals and is the highest all-time scorer in the competition. Also, scoring five goals will equal Ali Daei’s record as the top scorer in national teams with 109.

This is the official ball of Euro 2020 / .

Group A

Turkey vs. Italy | Friday June 11 | 3:00 pm (Eastern Time)

Wales vs. Switzerland | Saturday June 12 | 9:00 am

Turkey vs. Wales | Wednesday June 16 | 12:00 am

Italy vs. Switzerland | Wednesday June 16 | 3:00 pm

Italy vs. Wales | Sunday June 20 | 12:00 am

Switzerland vs. Turkey | Sunday June 20 | 12:00 am

B Group

Denmark vs. Finland | Saturday June 12 | 12:00 am

Belgium vs. Russia | Saturday June 12 | 3:00 pm

Finland vs. Russia | Wednesday June 16 | 9:00 am

Denmark vs. Belgium | Thursday June 17 | 12:00 am

Finland vs. Belgium | Monday June 21 | 3:00 pm

Russia vs. Denmark | Monday June 21 | 3:00 pm

Group C

Austria vs. Macedonia | Sunday June 13 | 12:00 am

Netherlands vs. Ukraine | Sunday June 13 | 3:00 pm

Ukraine vs. Macedonia | Thursday June 17 | 9:00 am

Netherlands vs. Austria | Thursday June 17 | 3:00 pm

Macedonia vs. Netherlands | Monday June 21 | 12:00 am

Ukraine vs. Austria | Monday June 21 | 12:00 am

Group D

England vs. Croatia | Sunday June 13 | 9:00 am

Scotland vs. Czech Republic | Monday June 14 | 9:00 am

Croatia vs. Czech Republic | Friday June 18 | 12:00 am

England vs. Scotland | Friday June 18 | 3:00 pm

England vs. Czech Republic | Tuesday June 22 | 3:00 pm

Croatia vs. Scotland | Tuesday June 22 | 3:00 pm

Group E

Poland vs. Slovakia | Monday June 14 | 12:00 am

Spain vs. Sweden | Monday June 14 | 3:00 pm

Sweden vs. Slovakia | Friday June 18 | 9:00 am

Spain vs Poland | Saturday June 19 | 3:00 pm

Sweden vs. Poland | Wednesday June 23rd | 12:00 am

Slovakia vs. Spain | Wednesday June 23 | 12:00 am

Group F

Hungary vs. Portugal | Tuesday June 15 | 12:00 am

France vs. Germany | Tuesday June 15 | 3:00 pm

Hungary vs. France | Saturday June 19 | 9:00 am

Portugal vs. Germany | Saturday June 19 | 12:00 am

Germany vs. Hungary | Wednesday June 23rd | 3:00 pm

Portugal vs. France | Wednesday June 23rd | 3:00 pm

Round of 16

Second of Group A vs. second of Group B | Saturday June 26 | 12:00 am | Game 37

First place in Group A vs. second of Group C | Saturday June 26 | 3:00 pm | Game 38

Group C winners vs. third party in Group D, E or D | Sunday June 27 | 12:00 am | Game 39

Group B winners vs. third party in Group A, D, E or F | Sunday June 27 | 3:00 pm | Game 40

Second in Group D vs second in Group E | Monday June 28 | 12:00 am | Game 41

First in Group F vs third in Group A, B or C | Monday June 28 | 3:00 pm | Game 42

First of Group D vs second of Group F | Tuesday June 29 | 12:00 am | Game 43

First of Group E vs third of Group A, B, C or D | Tuesday June 29 | 3:00 pm | Game 44

Quarter finals

Winner of game 41 vs. winner of game 42 | Friday July 2 | 12:00 am | game 45

Winner of the game 40 vs. winner of game 38 | Friday July 2 | 3:00 pm | game 46

Winner of game 39 vs. winner of game 37 | Saturday July 3 | 12:00 am | game 47

Winner of game 43 vs. winner of game 44 | Saturday July 3 | 3:00 pm | game 48

Semifinals

Winner of the game 46 vs. winner of game 45 | Tuesday, July 6 | 3:00 pm | game 49

Winner of the game 48 vs. winner of game 47 | Wednesday July 7 | 3:00 pm | match 50

Euro 2020 final

Winner of the game 49 vs. winner of the game 50 | Sunday July 11 | 3:00 pm | game 51

Wembley Stadium, London.