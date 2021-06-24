Euro 2020: Spain could lose four figures in case of reaching the quarterfinals

The round of 16 match of the Euro 2020 Against Croatia he puts four players of the Spanish team on alert for yellow cards: Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Rodrigo Hernández and Pau Torres, on the verge of suspension, after being reprimanded once in the first phase.

Both Rodrigo Hernández and Pau Torres received the yellow in the match of the second day against Poland (1-1), while Busquets and Jordi Alba in the third and last match on Wednesday against Slovakia (0-5), with what, if any of the four If they see a card against Croatia and Spain overcome the round of 16, they would miss the next quarterfinal due to suspension, since the accumulation of two yellow cards implies a suspension match.

In Croatia there are three warned, according to the official list in that sense from UEFA: Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Duje Caleta-Car.

