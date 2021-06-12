Euro 2020 – Slovenian Vincic will whistle for Spain’s debut

06/12/2021

Act. At 10:53 CEST

We already know the referee designated by UEFA for Spain’s debut on Monday for the Eurocup. The Slovenian Vincic is chosen for the confrontation at the Cartuja Stadium, the venue for all the Red matches in this first phase of the tournament.

Slavco VincicThe 41-year-old is now the top representative of Slovenian arbitration in Europe. Referee of the Slovenian League since 2007, he has enjoyed FIFA international status since 2010.

Twenty-eight matches are those that have been called this 2020-2021 season with a precedent of a Spanish team. It was the meeting of the group stage of the Champions League that faced Atlético de Madrid with Lokomotiv de Moscu at the Metropolitan Stadium and that ended with a 0-0 draw. He has gone as far as the quarterfinals of the top continental club competition where he led the duel between Porto and Chelsea that ended with a 0-2 English victory.

It is the second time he has whistled Spain in his career. The previous time it was in a friendly against Colombia played in June 2017 and ended with a tie at two. That same summer, he also directed the semifinal duel of the U21 European Championship that faced Spain against Italy with a 3-1 victory for our team. In terms of clubs, Sevilla is the club that has whistled the most times with a total of three. He has also whistled, in addition to Atlético de Madrid, Celta de Vigo, Villarreal and Valencia. He has never whistled Real Madrid and Barcelona until now.

It will be the second time he has called the Swedish team. The only precedent dates back precisely to the qualifying phase of the tournament where he led the 1-1 draw against Norway in September 2019. He has also whistled the U21 and U17 team. As for clubs only to Elfsborg.

This is his debut in the national team competition. He has already been in the U21 or U17 tournament of the category.