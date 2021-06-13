Euro 2020 – Scotland and Czech Republic debut

06/13/2021 at 5:47 PM CEST

.

Aware that Croatia was very exposed after losing to England in their debut, the teams from Scotland and the Czech Republic start in the Eurocup looking for three gold points to equal them with the ‘Three Lions’ at the top of the group.

A historic appointment for both Steve Clarke and Jaroslav Silhavy’s ensemble. Twenty-five years it has taken the Scottish team to reach the final phase of a great tournament, since the England 1996 edition.

Just then, in that tournament, the Czechs achieved their best record in their first appearance at a European Championship as an independent team. He was runner-up. He lost the final against Germany. Further back, in 1976, the Central European team, then like Czechoslovakia, won the title, the only one in its history.

Far from those records is Scotland who have never made it past the group stage and with the challenge of reaching the round of 16 he gets going.

Clarke intends to capitalize on the quality and experience of a group with players installed in the Premier with a relevant role. Scotland clings to talented Andy Robertson from Liverpool, Scott McTominay from Manchester United or Kieran Tierney from Arsenal as main references.

The Scottish coach has outlined his eleven, with three centrals Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney and Robertson on the left wing. He maintains the doubt on the right of Ryan Fraser, more offensive, or Stephen O’Donnel for whom the zone and the position is more natural. Southampton player Che Adams has a safe place in attack where he can count on the support of his teammate Stuart Armstrong if he beats James Forrest.

The fact of playing two of three meetings in Glasgow It is a unique opportunity for the Scottish team that will act as a local and will have the support of its public. Against the Czech Republic and then with Croatia.

The Czech Republic intends not to miss the opportunity to score its first three points in the commitment against the rival, initially, more affordable of the quartet.

The Central European team starts the start-up in the competition with the reputation gained in previous editions. It has traditionally been an uncomfortable adversary for anyone the Czech Republic who it has never failed in the final stages of the European Championship since it became an independent nation.

He intends to prolong the momentum of Slavia Prague, one of the revelations in the Europa League and that sustains the team. In addition, Silvahy has well-placed men in teams from the Old Continent such as Tomas Soucek, from West Ham, Vladimir Darida, from Hertha Berlin or forward Jakub Jankto, from Sampdoria. This shortlist will be in the starting eleven debutant in the Eurocup.

A double pivot formed by Kral and Soucek is the Czech supporter with three players ahead and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick with Jankto as main threats to Scotland.

The order and defensive positioning that promote quick transitions is the argument of Silhay’s team, without referent footballers or stars as long ago but with a defined and solid block.

Probable lineups:

Scotland: David Marshall; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Ryan Fraser, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Andy Robertson; John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams.

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, David Zima, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Boril; Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick.

Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany).

Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Hour: 15.00 hours.