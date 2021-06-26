Euro 2020 – Saint Petersburg registers 107 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours

06/26/2021 at 12:22 PM CEST

.

A week after hosting the Eurocup quarterfinals, Saint Petersburg, the second Russian city, has registered the highest number of deaths from covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

According to local authorities, the former tsarist capital registered 107 deaths in the last 24 hours, surpassing for the first time the capital, Moscow, the epicenter of the pandemic.

Russia has experienced a rebound in coronavirus cases since June 8 and, in particular, in Saint Petersburg the increase in positives has coincided with the celebration of the Eurocup.

Due to the resignation of Dublin for epidemic reasons, the city bathed by the Baltic hosted six matches of the first phase, three of Group B and another as many of E, a situation harshly criticized in medical circles.

In addition, Saint Petersburg will host one of the quarterfinals of the tournament on July 2, which will face the winners of the round of 16 between Spain-Croatia and France-Switzerland, amid the third wave of coronavirus.

The governor, Alexandr beglov, denied that football is to blame for such an increase and blamed citizens who do not respect health standards in public places.

Swedish and Finnish fans, among others, contracted the coronavirus during their stay in St. Petersburg, according to the health authorities of both countries.

However, the local authorities went ahead last night with the traditional party in honor of the graduates, which was attended by tens of thousands of people, taking advantage of the traditional white nights.