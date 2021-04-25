Euro 2020: Ryan Giggs sacked from Wales national team after legal troubles

Coach Ryan giggs, was dismissed from his post on the Welsh national team bench following charges against him for aggression physical, so it is out to participate in the Euro 2020.

In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of coach of the men’s national team for this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg, “he said in a press release.

Through a press release on their networks, the Football Federation of Wales reported the dismissal of the former Manchester United footballer from his position, leaving in this position Robert Page who had already been in charge of the team in recent months.

#PorSiTeLoPerdiste ⚠️ Former Manchester United Ryan Giggs has been fired from the Wales national team and Robert Page will take over for EURO 2020. It transcends that he is accused of physically assaulting 2 women pic.twitter.com/x9ywFv1QTG – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 24, 2021

Ryan Giggs has two accusations before the authorities of physical aggression against women, for which operatives decided to separate him from his position, also informing the incorporation of Albert Stuivenberg as assistant coach.

