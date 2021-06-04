Euro 2020 MVP odds: Mbappé is the favorite

06/04/2021 at 8:42 PM CEST

The list of stars of Euro 2020 is endless. France, Portugal, Germany, Spain … several are the teams that have presented their candidacy to lift the final title and all of them are riddled with world-class ‘cracks’. Now, who will be the best player in the tournament? These are the odds that Betfair offers us for this market.

It could not be another: Kylian Mbappé

Wherever it goes, it raises passions. Kylian Mbappé is called to dominate world football (if you are not doing it already) and you already know what it is to lift a World Cup with the 10 on your back. He arrives at this Euro 2020 with his future in the air and with Real Madrid behind him, but now he is focused on the continental tournament.

The MVP of this type of championship is usually one of the players that make up the teams that reach the final rounds, so Mbappe it also depends on his companions. That the Frenchman takes the prize for best player is paid to 8.

The favoritism of the bleus is palpable and that makes a teammate of Mbappé appear among the favorites for best player. The Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann It does not come from having the best season, but the MVP is paid at 15.

De Bruyne’s Belgium wants more

Behind of Kylian Mbappé A man appears on whom much of the possibilities of Belgium depend. Kevin De Bruyne could not lift the Champions League with Manchester City and wants to get even with his team. Those of Roberto Martínez have already completed a brutal 2018 World Cup and in this Euro they appear in all pools. That De Bruyne takes the MVP is paid at 15.

From behind appear other footballers such as Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo or Romelu Lukaku, all of them at higher fees than those already mentioned.

– Euro 2020 MVP Kylian Mbappé 8.0

– Euro 2020 MVP Kevin De Bruyne 10.0

– Euro 2020 MVP Antoine Griezmann 15.0

– Euro 2020 MVP Harry Kane 15.0

– Euro 2020 MVP Cristiano Ronaldo 15.0

– Euro 2020 MVP Romelu Lukaku 19.0

– Euro 2020 MVP Bruno Fernandes 21.0

In addition, Betfair also offers us the Young MVP market, whose odds are as follows.

England have the best young players

– Best young player of Euro 2020: Phil Foden 4.5

– Best young player of Euro 2020: Mason Mount 7.5

– Best young player of Euro 2020: Kai Havertz 8.0

– Best young player of Euro 2020: João Félix 9.0

– Best young player of Euro 2020: Matthijs de Ligt 10.0

– Best young player of Euro 2020: Ferran Torres 10.0