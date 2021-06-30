Euro 2020 – Michael Oliver whistles the Switzerland-Spain

06/30/2021

Act. At 10:43 CEST

English Michael Oliver has been designated by UEFA for Switzerland – Spain this Friday. It will be the third time he has whistled Spain in his career and he has never lost to the British team until now. The first time in the qualifying phase for the World Cup where they beat Israel 4-1. The last time was against Norway (1-1) in qualifying for this European Championship. The same happens with Switzerland, which has also whistled twice with a 6-0 victory against Iceland in the Nations League and then a 1-1 draw against Germany.

Oliver was introduced to arbitration by his father, Clive, at the age of 14. He was promoted to the National Referees List in 2007; the spring year he led the first final of his conference, being the youngest football referee to referee at Wembley Stadium. He has also been the youngest Premier League assistant and also the youngest fourth official.

Oliver was to make his Premier League debut in a match between Fulham and Portsmouth in January 2010, but was unable to do so as he underwent ankle surgery and was unable to debut until April of the same year.

Michael Oliver was disgusted for the 2012-2013 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. He has also coached the 2014 Community Shield final between Arsenal and City (3–0)

I whistle the famous Real Madrid – Juventus expel Buffon

Since his international stage, he has directed matches in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League, his first match was Sporting Lisbon against Legia Varsovia in September 2016. In 2018 he directed the second leg of the quarterfinal of the Liga de Champions between Real Madrid and Juventus (1–3). Famous game foot the penalty designated in favor of Real Madrid in the final moments. The Englishman showed 9 yellow cards that meeting ended up expelling Gianluigi Buffon in the discount -the only expulsion since his first participation in this competition (1997) for the Juventus goalkeeper-. A meeting that ultimately meant qualification for the semifinals of Real Madrid.