Euro 2020 memes: the Italy-England final left us a champion and lots of laughter



The “azzurri” team returned to Italy to celebrate the conquest of Euro 2020.

Photo: Andreas Solaro / . / .

Italy took over Euro 2020 at Wembley, house of England. Europe has a new monarch, and the memes In this regard, they did not take long to become as viral as the game itself. Here are the best memes of the final of the Eurocup.

Argentina won the Copa América in Brazil. Italy won the Euro in England. Did someone say historical memes?

* Argentina wins the Copa América against Brazil at home *

* Italy wins the Eurocup against England at home * The bitterest Italian-Argentine this morning: pic.twitter.com/2mJtqxwqxS – Historical and Historiographic Memes (@Mhhhm_OK) July 12, 2021

Italy’s defense allowed an early goal from Luke Shaw, the fastest in a European Championship final in history. It was not an easy start for the Italian defense.

Exclusive images of the defense of Italy # Eurocopa2021 pic.twitter.com/DKbQIjXWSC – 𝓐𝓵𝓫𝓮𝓻𝓽𝓸 木 🇪🇸 (@ Alberto5Aoz) July 11, 2021

But those led by Roberto Mancini did not take long to straighten the path by hook or by crook. Giorgio Chiellini went viral after shamelessly grabbing Bukayo Saka by the shirt in the last minute of the match.

Kill or be killed for Italy.

The ultimate meme 🤣 pic.twitter.com/d7UefPWJb4 – María Consuelo (@mconnsue) July 11, 2021

More of Chiellini, because many supported Italy. And at the end of the day it was the champion team, so it deserves more memes than England.

Chiellini is good people. pic.twitter.com/aafp3HuT4Q – Toniemcee (@toniemcee) July 11, 2021

We reaffirm our support for Italy with this meme alluding to a scene from The Simpsons. Definitely, public opinion expected a victory for the “azzurra”, especially after the controversial penalty that caused England to go to the final of the Eurocup.

Europe today pic.twitter.com/qjCOwv18Tg – They call me Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) July 11, 2021

“It’s coming home” is the motto of England. And yes, Euro 2020 went home… but from Italy. Many dared to go even further, renaming the slogan “It’s coming Rome”.

The milestone that defender Giorgio Chiellini gave to Bukayo Saka in the UEFA Euro 2020 final between Italy vs England is a new meme that will give a lot of material for all kinds of jokes. pic.twitter.com/xkxdK4eLWh – Sports Zone MX (@ ZonaDeportesMX4) July 12, 2021

Let’s go with one more.

England fell short because they lacked a decisive player in the final. Perhaps they should have sought a reinforcement who has managed to win multiple times. A certain Lewis Hamilton.

England felt lack of a decisive player for this final pic.twitter.com/TZtJ6GgATD – Sensible comments from automotive analysts (@ F1MorreuEm1994) July 11, 2021

Long live football. Long live memes and laughter.