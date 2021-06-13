Euro 2020 – Mbappé confirms his friction with Giroud and avoids talking about his future

06/13/2021 at 5:58 PM CEST

.

Kylian Mbappé, star of the France team and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), confirmed this Sunday his friction with his colleague Olivier Giroud and avoided talking about his future at the Parisian club.

“What he said didn’t bother me, it was more to do it publicly, I congratulated him on that goal and he didn’t say anything to me. What has bothered me is that I found out from the press “said Mbappé at a press conference, two days before making his debut against Germany.

“I wanted to have come on Thursday, but the coach (Didier Deschamps) told me that it was not the right moment,” added the forward, who regretted that this episode “disturbed” the atmosphere a bit.

After the friendly on June 8, a 3-0 victory for France against Bulgaria, Giroud clarified to a question from a journalist that, despite the two goals he scored, he had remained discreet for much of the match. because “he had not received the passes despite his unchecks”.

Chelsea striker did not mention Mbappé at any time, but the PSG striker was taken for granted.