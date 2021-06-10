Euro 2020: Mbappé and Giroud would have problems before their debut against Germany

The Eurocup starts tomorrow with the match between Italy vs Turkey; However, the one that many fans look forward to is the French national team who makes his debut against Germany next Tuesday.

Those led by Didier Deschamps arrive stoned, but a problem in the dressing room could ruin the French team’s plans. After their victory against Bulgaria, Olivier Giroud He sent a series of messages to his colleagues, especially to Mbappe, whom he accused of not passing the ball to him in the second half.

Also read: Pumas UNAM: Gianluca Lapadula, how much the reinforcement sought by the University is worth

L’Equipe revealed that the PSG figure was going to call a press conference to respond to the Chelsea attacker, but it was the coach who prevented him from making the issue bigger.

Also read: Liga MX and MLS All-Star Game; Date and details of the match

Giroud hinted that after the departure of Karim Benzema, several of his teammates did not give him the ball, for which he specifically thanked Pavard and Ben Yeder for their assistance. This would not be the first time that France has faced a tournament with possible quarrels in the dressing room, sadly, history has taught us that they fail to achieve their objective when there is a hostile environment.