Euro 2020: Luis Enrique summons Kepa at the last minute

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea goalkeeper, has also been called by Luis Enrique Martinez for the training of the Spanish team in the so-called ‘parallel bubble’ prepared by the coach in case there is any circumstance or last minute drop for Euro 2020 that begins on Friday.

The goalkeeper joins defender Raúl Albiol, midfielders Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler and Brais Méndez and forward Rodrigo Moreno for training sessions at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas for “the next few days” and “created in anticipation of the possible consequences that could lead to the positive of Sergio Busquets “, as explained by the Spanish Football Federation.

Kepa will land this midday in Madrid and will join training this Wednesday, as will Raúl Albiol, while the other four footballers from the aforementioned ‘parallel bubble’ will begin exercising this morning “from 11.00 am to 12.00 pm. Luis Enrique’s orders, “as specified by the aforementioned source.

This Wednesday the entire six will train together with the players chosen from the sub’21 who will also remain in the ‘parallel bubble’ and who have not yet been announced.

The goalkeeper, who has lost ownership this season at his club, Chelsea, has been a regular in the calls of Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno during the cycle between the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2021, in addition to having already been present in Russia 2018 when Julen Lopetegui was the Spanish coach.

Kepa has played eleven international matches, since his debut on November 11, 2017 against Costa Rica. Six of those matches played with the Spanish team have been with Luis Enrique. Their last match was on September 7 against Portugal.

“The goalkeeper will remain outside the bubble of the Ciudad del Fútbol and will go daily to Las Rozas with his teammates after having passed the relevant daily tests before his arrival and during his stay,” added the Spanish Football Federation