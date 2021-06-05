Euro 2020: Luis Enrique sends a ‘recadito’ to those who whistled at the players

Luis Enrique Martinez, Spanish coach, assured this Friday, after 0-0 against PortugaHe is “bothered” by the whistle of his footballers, while considering that the last move by Álvaro Morata, whose shot ended up off the crossbar, is “to get up and applaud.”

“I have not seen that they whistle at me. It does not come or go. It does not affect me at all. I do not play, I do not touch the ball in the whole game and I am not going to make any mistakes. It does bother me that this is done with my players, but I also understand that each one is very free to do whatever they want. I don’t care if they whistle at me, “said the coach.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo reveals the key to his success in professional football

“I wish you a good weekend (to those who have whistled when your name sounded over the public address system) and have a great time. I am delighted. People praise me, they even throw kisses at me, I find myself super loved wherever I’m going. I’m delighted in Madrid. When someone says the line-up in a stadium … He even puts me in tune “.

LUIS ENRIQUE: “We have played against Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands … and WE HAVE NOT LOST any games”. “Very BAD we should NOT be DOING it” # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/75Rhw3gV3z – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 4, 2021

Also read: Mexican Selection: Miguel Herrera “demands” the presence of Javier Harnández in El Tri

“The last action of the match in which Morata After having killed himself by pressing, helping in the amount of play, being a constant nuisance for the Portuguese players, doing an incredible job in the 90th minute, he is able to do an action at 40 meters, at maximum speed, deceive the goalkeeper and hit the crossbar, is to get up, start clapping and leave the stumps there, but obviously I must be the one who knows the least about football “,