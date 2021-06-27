Euro 2020 – Kimpembe: “Mbappé will not take long to score”

06/26/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

X. Serrano

Kylian Mbappé has so far not performed at the expected level in the Eurocup. The World Cup 2018 set the bar very high. At just 19 years old, the forward of the PSG She shone with her own light scoring four goals and being a key piece for the world champion. Three years later, the ’10’ of ‘les bleus’ has not yet released its production account. And there are already three meetings.

In the neighboring country, the growing runrún takes shape in criticism in the media. Among the fiercest, those of the former player of the PSG and international with France, now a commentator for ‘RMC Sport’, Jerome Rothen: “We expect much more from Mbappé. I think Deschamps can’t handle it anymore and it’s troublesome. It’s even amazing that I let Mbappé do so many things and spread out. His ego is inordinate. It has been troublesome since the inception of the Euro & rdquor ;.

Kimpembe closes ranks

Some criticisms that he was in charge of refuting at a press conference Presnel Kimpembe. “The competition is not over yet. I don’t think it’s a problem for him not to score. He is at the service of the team and the goal will not take long to arrive& rdquor ;, declared the central PSG about his teammate’s scoring drought. “That it creates chances is the most important thing. First of all, victory and points are the most important & rdquor ;, he settled.

Questioned by the doubts generated by the French attack in the group stage, the defender claimed the value of finishing leaders in the ‘group of death’: “Between finishing first with some problems, or second or third with a good game, or even be eliminated, what do you prefer? & rdquor ;. “You have to relativize things. The goal was to finish first and we are happy with that& rdquor ;, he underlined.

The debate on the side

Before the injury of Digne and the inconvenience that it drags Lucas Hernandez in the knee, Kimpembe assured that if the team needs him, he will be available to play in the left lane.. They also asked him about the option that Rabiot play as a converted winger, something that already happened before Portugal for the injury of Digne. “Adrien is also a great player and he knows how to adapt. He already played defense when we were young & rdquor ;, he valued.

The defense also praised the waste of Griezmann: “He’s not just an offensive player, he’s also a defensive player. We know your sense of sacrifice & rdquor ;. On Swiss, his rival in the round of 16, Kimpembe He valued that it is “a great team with great players & rdquor ;. “I saw their match against Turkey (3-1 for the Helvetians), they had a lot of intensity. Switzerland is a team of a high level, very aggressive & rdquor ;, he analyzed.