Euro 2020: jubilation was unleashed with Hungary’s goal

MEXICO CITY.

Hungary surprised France on the Euro 2020 after draw 1-1. The Hungarians exploded with joy in the last moments of the first half, when Attila Fiola he scored his team’s first touchdown in the tournament.

Fiola turned a good wall with Roland sallai, shortly before the break (45 + 2), placing the ball near the post, impossible for Hugo Lloris.

The 31-year-old defender and his teammates went to celebrate near the stands of the Puskas Arena, where the Hungarian fans managed to slap their selections.

For its part, in Budapest the madness was also unleashed with the celebration.

On matchday 3, Hungary will face Germany next Wednesday, June 23, while France will close against Portugal. The two matches will be played at 2:00 p.m., Mexico time.

