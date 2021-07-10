Euro 2020 | John Stones nominates Sterling as Euro MVP

07/09/2021 at 10:15 PM CEST

The central defender of the English national team John Stones nominated his partner Raheem Sterling, author of three goals in the tournament, for the prize of best player (MVP) of the Eurocup.

The English will seek their first title since 1996 against Italy at Wembley this Sunday, a place of special memory for a Sterling who grew up just a few meters from the field and has scored three goals in the competition.

“I’ve always said that I am a big fan of yours. I would love to see him as the best player in the tournament, for what he has done for us and for how he has sacrificed, “Stones said at a press conference.

“It has been a great threat upstairs. It’s great to play with him and I’m sure he’s going to give it all on Sunday.. I hope he scores another goal. I couldn’t be happier for him, he has had a hard time personally and is now very motivated. All I can say is that he deserves all the good that happens to him, “added the Manchester City center-back.

In addition, Stones gave his impression of the controversial penalty awarded to England in the semi-final against Denmark.

“I think it was a penalty. It may be partial, but I’ve seen it again and I think the referee made the right decision or that the VAR did.“Stones said.