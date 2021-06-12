Euro 2020: Italy started with the right foot and overwhelmed the Turkish National Team

The Italian Selection showed that they are going through a great time and defeated the Turkish Selection 3-0, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. at the start of the Eurocup An important victory, above all, because of the impression left by Mancini’s painting.

In the first minutes, the IItaliana Selection was the master of the ball; however, they did not generate danger. The first controversy of the match was when Immobilie shot from outside the area and the ball hit Söyüncü’s hand. but they did not mark anything.

Near the end, Berardi decided central and, again, the ball clearly contacted in the hand of an opponent, but the central judge did not decide to score a penalty. With a zero tie they went to rest. For the second half, a great play by Berardi caused Berardi’s own goal in the 52nd minute.

Minutes later, after a rebound from the goalkeeper, Immobile took advantage of it well to score the second and increase the lead. Ten minutes from time, another mistake by the goalkeeper led to the third Italian goal, Insigne finished with a right hand and sentenced the match.