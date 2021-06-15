Euro 2020 – Insults and threats in networks for Berg for his ruling against Spain

06/15/2021

On at 2:37 PM CEST

.

Swedish striker Marcus berg He has been the subject of insults and threats on social networks after missing a clear occasion last night in the Eurocup match against Spain, which ended 0-0, several Swedish media reported this Tuesday.

The Emirati Al Ain striker has received the support of his teammates while the Swedish Federation considers filing a complaint.

“It’s very sad, we win and lose together,” the forward told Aftonbladet. Alexander Isak, author of the pass that left alone Berg after a great play.

The attacker of the Real Sociedad emphasized that “sometimes you are lucky, other times not, it is nothing strange”.

“It’s so ridiculous, so ridiculous. I’m not going to waste energy on that. I and the rest of the team know how important ‘Mackan’ is to us. These kinds of things are very low gestures,” the goalkeeper told the same media. Robin olsen.

The central veteran Andreas Granqvist, captain of the team, also showed his support on Instagram, posting a photo of the two hugging with the text: “Rey Marcus berg, I will always support you”.

BergThe 34-year-old has already come under fire in the past for his poor scoring streak, although he has always had the confidence of the coach Jan “Jannne” Andersson, who values ​​their work.

Sweden already experienced a similar episode in the World Cup in Russia, when the midfielder Jimmy Durmaz received many insults on social media for committing the foul that allowed Germany to defeat Sweden in discount in a group stage match.