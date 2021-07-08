Euro 2020: Hojbjerg does not cut: “This is bullshit”

07/08/2021

On at 07:50 CEST

Denmark’s dream was gone at Wembley. With the spirit of those who managed to lift the European Championship in 92 and with the desire to present the trophy to his teammate Eriksen, the Danes were combative until the last minute of extra time, falling into it after dazzling all of Europe.

A more than dubious penalty over Sterling in 104, which everyone is talking about, meant England 2-1, the work of Kane, after the opening goal of one of the championship sensations, Damsgaard, and the subsequent own goal by Kjaer.

Well, one of his squires, Hojbjerg, was dejected at the end of the meeting because of how it had developed: “Obviously this is bullshit. I am speechless. It’s hard to say anything now. I am proud of the group and of those who have been on this path. It has been a pleasure fighting alongside these people. “

Its captain, Kjaer, wanted to see it from another point of view, thanking the public and an entire country for their love: “It was a fantastic trip. I’m sorry it’s over now, but that’s the way it is. The support we have received … is more than we expected. “

Braithwaite said the same: “Now we just feel disappointed. The support has been incredible, it has been emotional for the whole team, we have noticed the whole country behind us“.