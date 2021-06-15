Euro 2020: Historic debut of Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini in Ukraine

06/15/2021

Act. At 13:10 CEST

This Thursday there will be a historical situation. For the first time a non-European referee will whistle a match of the Eurocup of Nations. It’s about the Argentine Fernando Andrés Rapallini, which is among the 19 referees designated by UEFA for this selection event. It is the first time that a non-European referee has participated in the continental tournament for national teams. In return, Spanish Gil Manzano has been designated for the Copa América that is being disputed right now in Brazil.

Fernando Andrés Rapallini has been designated this Tuesday for the duel the day after tomorrow that opens the day on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the National Arena in Bucharest. He will be assisted in the bands by his compatriots Juan Pablo Belatti and Diego Yamil Bonfa; the fourth official will be the Slovenian Slavko Vincic.

Rapallini, in the match Belgium-Russia, became the first CONMEBOL referee to participate in a European Championship due to the exchange agreement between UEFA and the South American Confederation by acting as fourth official.

This 43-year-old swimming pool builder has been whistling in the Argentine first division since 2011 and has enjoyed international status since 2014. Between his career, he has already directed a large number of finals in the South American continent.

This same year the final of the Professional Soccer Cup in Argentina between Colón and Racing Club has been called. which ended with a 3-0 home victory. He also whistled the final of the 2020 South American Recopa, the one corresponding to the 2019 Superliga championship trophy, 2019 Argentine Super Cup or the 2017 Argentine Cup.

Three Spaniards in the VAR of the UEFA headquarters

The Argentine referee will be accompanied by three Spaniards in the VAR room. In fact The Canarian collegiate Hernández Hernández performs the functions of VAR who will be accompanied by the Murcian Sanchez Martinez from the AVAR function where the Italian will also be Filippo meli. As the third assistant of VAR is also the Spanish international, Martinez Munuera. It turns out that the duties of fourth official will be done by the Slovenian Slavko Vincic, the referee last night of Spain’s debut against Sweden.

Israeli Orel Grinfeeld will lead the other group C meeting, the Netherlands-Austria, to be played in Amsterdam. The assistants will be his compatriots Roy Hassan and Idan Yarkoni; the fourth official, the Italian Davide Massa; and in the VAR will be the Polish Pawel Gil.

The Denmark-Belgium, from group B, will be refereed by the Dutch Björn Kuipers, with Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra on the wings; the Swede Andreas Ekberg will be the fourth official; and the also Dutch Pol van Boekel, the head of the VAR. .