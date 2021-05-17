Euro 2020: Hazard, Lukaku and Courtois top Belgium’s list

Belgium coach Roberto Martínez announced on Monday the list of his 26 players called up for the European Championship, which includes Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, both from Real Madrid, Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter de Milan) and Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City).

The technician will be able to count on all his stars, including Hazard, that after two years plagued by injuries he is in a “very satisfactory” moment, Martínez said at a press conference, who hopes that the Real Madrid striker will reach his best level in the coming weeks.

Belgium will meet in group B against Russia, Finland and Denmark in a group stage that will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, within an atypical European Championship that is held in 12 cities across the continent between June 11 and July 11.

The “Red Devils” They will start against Russia on June 12 but before, to prepare for the tournament, the Belgians will meet in friendlies against Greece (June 3) and Croatia (June 6), both at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels.

Belgian internationals will gather in Taubize, south of Brussels, on May 31, except for Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City captain who will play in the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29 and will join the group on June 7.

Third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the “Red Devils” team is one of the favorites to win the trophy in the highest European competition of nations.

These are the words of Belgium coach Roberto Martínez about @ hazardeden10: “He is in a very satisfactory state” “I think his medical condition is the best he has had in a long period of time” pic.twitter.com/IAD58cFqXU – Post United (@postutd) May 17, 2021

By June 1, the teams must present their final lists with the 26 players per country who will play the tournament, and that could still vary depending on injuries or abnormal circumstances linked to the pandemic.

Hence Martinez will also announce a list of reserves that could be called in the event of the resignation of any of the holders, including the defender of the Royal Society Adnan Januzaj. On that list, on the other hand, is not Marouane Fellaini, one of the key pieces of the Belgian squad in the last World Cup and now, at 33 years old, a player for Chinese Shandong Taishan.

“We will never forget what Marouane Fellaini has given us,” said Martínez, who recalled that the player “has been out of the national team for three years” and pointed out that the one-year delay of the tournament due to the pandemic has not helped him.

Martinez will also not have Koen Casteels, the Wolfsburg goalkeeper who will undergo surgery at the end of the season with his team.