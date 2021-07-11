“Euro 2020 has enchanted and captivated from beginning to end”

07/11/2021 at 2:20 PM CEST

.

Aleksander ceferin, UEFA president, has stated that “since the record feats of Cristiano Ronaldo From the group stage to the relentless drama provided by the knockout stage, “Euro 2020” has enchanted and captivated from start to finish. “

Hours before Italy and England fight at Wembley for the continental title, the Slovenian coach commented that “now the moment of truth has come for the two teams who will play this long-awaited match at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.”

“After their successes in the semifinals, they have prepared for this great occasion knowing that they must make one last effort to emerge victorious and lift the coveted Henri Delaunay Trophy, bringing joy to their fans and provoking celebrations throughout their country,” he said.

“The players who take to the field for the final of the tournament are on the brink of European glory and the immortality of football. The winners will write their names in a new chapter in the annals of European football history and will be considered heroes by millions of fans of all generations, “said the UEFA president in a message released by the continental body.

For Ceferin, the Euro has “kept everyone spellbound over the past four weeks, with many of Europe’s best players standing out on this privileged international stage.”

“We already have countless moments to look back on, and fans have been enthralled as the tournament unfolded. We have celebrated 60 years of Europe’s premier soccer competition in a proper way, and the EURO has demonstrated the importance of European football. national teams as a source of pride and unity of national football, “he said. Ceferin, who noted that it has been a “fascinating month of the best that European team football has to offer.”

“Good luck to our two finalists. I join the fans around the world in the hope that they provide a match for all ages,” he concluded.