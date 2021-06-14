Euro 2020 | Four “experts” analyze the Spain of Luis Enrique

The statistician

Guys! National team football is back, the maximum continental tournament, the Eurocup, returns five years later. There is desire, no? This waiting one more year for the bug … it has made me eternal.

Well, eternal for you. This year I don’t see anything clear. Among the positives for Covid this season, the multiple injuries, the load of matches … the players arrive burned.

Burned you put my head with your negative side.

I see a selection with doubts, where there is not an eleven type, nor a consolidated block. Years ago I knew the alignment by heart and now let’s see who gets it right. I leave it to you to dream of something big.

There are 24 summoned. If Luis Enrique does good management, everyone can count on minutes and reserve strength. It is a selection with very attractive variants.

Yes, we have a very nice selection. We are all year long that if there is a crisis in Spanish football, that if the end of the cycle, I would have an extra motivation to show that this generation can also give many joys. I trust Luis Enrique and company. We can be the surprise.

Well, I would like to trust, but the data speaks for itself. The last games have not left me good feelings. With rivals of lesser entity and quality and “we have had a hard time.”

Do you think that the data is not to believe? The statistics are not as pessimistic as you, see:

The analyst

Hey guys, how are you, forgive me, I was doing the last exhaustive analysis on Spain and its rivals.

Our panenkita has arrived, what would we do without you. Come on, take out the blackboard, Luis Enrique will keep an eye on you and sign you up.

The analyst

Well, I would start with the first thing, which is the call. Before delving into it. Do you like it?

The pessimist

It is not the call of the world champion Spain, that is clear.

The pessimist

The statistician

How do you like to compare. If I get the data, it is evident that in that golden generation of our football up to 12 players played for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana club was at that time considered a machine to make football and win titles and Real Madrid with Casillas, Ramos, Xabi Alonso …

The pessimist

And then came the Spain of 2012 as well. Those were good times.

The analyst

Let’s see if now you see more light with the call, which has been the following:

The pessimist

The pessimist

Not bad … but I’m very nostalgic. Now, as much as Spain has good wickers, it is not there to fight with the bourgeoisie of European football. If you look at France with Griezmann, Mbappé, Dembélé and Benzema up front, it’s scary.

The optimist

But there is no need to compare, I think there are teams that by names and stars are more candidates and more favorites, but Spain is Spain and the Euro is the Euro. You have to give up, but above all compete and Spain already endorsed Germany 6-0 a few months ago.

The analyst

Thank you for setting the example. I take out the magnifying glass, I’m going to show you what that match of excellence was.

The analyst

The statistician

Come on, I’m going to take a notebook and pen to write down everything and be able to pull data the next times.

The analyst

The pessimist

But that was a game, it is not the custom. Also, in that game there are some players who were at a higher level than now. I see players who are very far from their optimal state of form and the Eurocup is not the time to be at 50%. I don’t know, this selection doesn’t motivate me. Can’t get me hooked.

The optimist

But have you been interested? I’m excited about Pedri, but especially Marcos Llorente. What about surely the best Atleti player this season and possibly the best in Europe this year. And a pity about Ansu Fati. This generation I tell you that it brings little things …

The statistician

Speaking of Marcos Llorente, look at what a scandal his statistics this year:

The statistician

The pessimist

But there are many players who are moments, streaks … there is a lot of irregularity of the peaks of form in this group.

The optimist

Yes, but imagine that a Morata and a Gerard Moreno arrive plugged in and everything fits. I prefer to get excited and live football with intensity and passion. If later I take the milk, then I take it, but nothing and no one take away my hope.

The pessimist

In the end you will convince me … although it costs me. Of course, do you know what Spain is playing? It’s not clear to me.

The analyst

I’m going I’m going. The system is 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, but not traditional. The selection takes advantage of its high pressure, with a defense in the center of the field and looking for duels, jumping to the pressure. Thus, if there is theft, it is close to the rival area to provoke a scoring chance. However, the downside is the backlash if the ball is stolen in that area of ​​the field.

The analyst

The pessimist

But this style of play is very dependent on taking advantage of the occasions that you provoke and generate. If the other team closes in, if you have a cloudy day in front of goal and, in the meantime, due to that high pressure, you leave the defense and the midfielder exposed, the same thing the other team does not miss the ones you do.

The analyst

Let’s not get worse. Spain has its weak points, but also its strong points. Look, Spain stands out in the following:

The analyst

The optimist

What I like the most about Spain is its aggressiveness. I think Luis Enrique is imposing a philosophy of the game that is already triumphing in Europe. The Asturian knows the importance of the fast and vertical player. Don’t you think?

The analyst

Indeed, that is one of the characteristics that defines the Spain of the former FC Barcelona technician. Beyond the drawing, his game system and general idea happens to be very aggressive in the last third. And let’s not forget the importance of the sides.

The optimist

Jordi Alba is a dagger. It looks like he’s 20 years old. And I believe that the mixture of youth and seniority can be the potion of success.

The pessimist

Yes, but many have not played together in their life. There is not going to be a Xavi-Iniesta-Busquets connection.

The optimist

Well, but this Spain does not play what it used to play either. Luis Enrique proposes a more vertical game, more direct, of transitions, beyond the positional game. And I think there are players with clear automatisms. Or now you will tell me that Koke does not understand with Morata and Marcos Llorent. Or Jordi Alba with Pedri. And then there are players who get along with everyone, because whoever is good is good.

The analyst

Spain has outstanding players in their lines and they fulfill the role and the role that the coach wants. I give you examples. For Luis Enrique, a goalkeeper has to be active, play with his feet and have control to get the ball out.

The analyst

On the other hand, the wings have to have a lot of travel, raise the band and do the coverage well.

The analyst

Defenders have to have a good footing to get the ball out, defend on the wing, and close the center lanes well.

The analyst

The midfielder is a fundamental pillar, with multiple functions, such as helping the centrals, falling on the wing to make the balances, helping the two midfielders and in the pressure being one of the first.

The analyst

For Luis Enrique, an offensive midfielder is a “box to box”, capable of falling on the wing, reaching the second line and defending to help the ‘6’ for defensive work.

The analyst

As for the ends, they are not extremes to use normally, they pull diagonals and help the center.

The analyst

Finally, the striker usually creates spaces, gives support, makes diagonal unchecks, changes with the winger …

The analyst

The pessimist

From theory to practice there is a world. This that there is no fixed block generates many unknowns for me.

The statistician

Do I remind you of Luis Enrique’s Barca? One of the keys was variability. They can change the players, the system, but never the nuance, the order or the philosophy of the game. Luis Enrique is a winner. In his time as a Blaugrana coach, his final balance was splendid, with a record of nine titles (a Club World Cup, a Champions League, a European Super Cup, two Leagues, three King’s Cups and a Spanish Super Cup) out of thirteen possible .

The statistician

The optimist

His career is one more reason to believe. I believe in him since he said the following in 2018: “There is not going to be a revolution but an evolution.” The tiqui-taca no longer works, football has changed, it has evolved, it has been modernized, whatever you want to call it.

The analyst

Luis Enrique has adapted and is very flexible in his football. Therefore, it also varies depending on the rival. So, if you think so, we go with the rivals of Spain.

The pessimist

It starts with Poland, which with Lewandowski and everything starts to shake me.

The analyst

The analyst

The pessimist

And what about Sweden? Without Ibrahimovic they will be even more solid in defense. They are a rock. Scoring a goal is going to cost sweat and tears.

The analyst

The analyst

The pessimist

And then Slovakia is not a fragile team either. What can we see of them?

The analyst

The analyst

The optimist

My conclusion is that belief is power. SE PUEDE, SPAIN !!!

The statistician

Mine that the data and statistics are not so negative.

The pessimist

Well, I anticipate that now I have more desire to start to know if you shut up my mouth…. In the meantime, I stay on my line.

The analyst

We can also analyze where we meet to see it. Now that video calls are taking place and being connected on multiple screens we can form a good one by Zoom or Skype.

The statistician

I’m in.

The optimist

It’s coming… We are player number 12.

The pessimist

Let’s see if I’m going to be jinx … but I’m also inside. See you guys. Let’s go Spain!

This conversation has been edited for ease of understanding

ABOUT THIS PROJECT All the graphics provided were produced by Sofascore. We appreciate the indispensable help of the El País web design team. They are the authors of the original product and the graphic idea for this report.

JUNE 2021