Euro 2020 Final: Italy vs. England: date, time, probable line-ups and where to watch the game

After living two overtimes in the semifinals, Italy and England will collide in the grand finale of the Euro 2020 at the legendary Wembley Stadium in London. The two best defenses of the tournament face to face for lifting the most important national team title in the Old Continent.

Italy only won this title once and the last time they were in a final was in 2012 and they lost it against the Spain of Vicente Del Bosque. While the English never won this trophy, they had not even been able to access a final match.

In the 2020 edition, Italy has shown strong team credentials, leading Group A alongside Wales, Switzerland and Turkey. His good first phase made him reach the round of 16 with great confidence, where he left Austria behind with authority. Then in the quarterfinals he dispatched Belgium 2-1 and in the semifinals he eliminated Spain on penalties.

The Three English Lions beat Croatia 1-0, drew 0-0 against Scotland, beat Czech Republic 0-1 in the group stage. In the second round they dispatched Germany 2-0, in four 0-4 Ukraine and in the semifinals they beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time. Precisely the first goal they received in the Euro was courtesy of the Danish Damsgaard.

They went through a controversial penalty over Sterling and are now under more pressure to play at home in the final and have the responsibility of materializing an elusive big title since 1966.

For Italy the casualties are: Leonardo Spinazzola (Achilles tendon rupture), Lorenzo Pellegrini (indeterminate injury) and Stefano Sensi (undetermined discomfort). The English will not have substitute goalkeeper Dean Henderson (hip discomfort).

Probable lineups

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini ©, Emerson; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne. DT: Roberto Mancini.

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane ©. DT: Gareth Southgate.

Data sheet

Euro 2020 Final

Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Allowed capacity: 60 thousand spectators

Date: July 11

Hours: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 12:00 Pacific Time and 2:00 p.m. Central.

Hours and where to see it

United States: 3:00 p.m. Eastern | ESPN, ESPN +, ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW, SiriusXM FC and TUDN Radio

Mexico: 2:00 pm | Channel 5 Televisa, Sky HD, TUDN México, TUDN Live, Blue To Go Video and Blim TV

Venezuela: 3:00 pm | Directv Sports (Simple TV) and IVC

Colombia: 2:00 pm | Directv Sports Colombia and Directv Play Sports

Ecuador: 3:00 pm | Directv Sports Ecuador and Directv Play Sports

Chile: 3:00 pm | Directv Sports Chile, Directv Play Deportes, Estadio TNT Sports and TNT Sports Go

Argentina: 4:00 pm | Directv Sports Argentina and Directv Play Sports

Peru: 2:00 pm | Directv Sports Peru and Directv Play Sports

Paraguay: 3:00 pm | Tigo Sports Paraguay

