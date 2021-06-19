Euro 2020: Federico Chiesa launches ‘warning’ to the rest of the teams

Federico Chiesa, end of Italy, He assured this Friday that his team is prepared to compete “against anyone”, when analyzing the table of the Eurocup, which could see the “azzurri” take one of the a priori more complicated roads in the knockout phase.

“To get to the end you have to play against the great teams and we are going to compete. We can play against anyone. We should not be afraid, but rather face great teams and understand what level we are at,” Chiesa said at a press conference organized in the Coverciano technical center.

Italy became last Wednesday, thanks to its second victory in two games (3-0 against Turkey and 3-0 against Switzerland) in the first team already mathematically qualified for the round of 16.

In the environment of Italy the reasoning has already begun on the possible rival in the round of 16, which will be the second classified in group B (Holland, Ukraine, Austria and Macedonia), and, above all, on a possible cross with Belgium in the quarters and one with France in the semifinals.

But the next rival will be Wales, against whom Italy will play the first position in group A. this Sunday.

They are strong, tough, they are going to fight. They have important players, of international level, especially Gareth Bale, “said Chiesa, who also praised Aaron Ramsey, his clubmate at Juventus.

Substitute in the first two games, Chiesa aims to start this Sunday in an eleven in which at least five changes are expected compared to the one seen against Switzerland.

“The coach (Roberto Mancini) asks us to be ready. When my time comes I will try to be ready, but, as the coach said, we are all starters and we must be ready,” he said.