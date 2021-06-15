Euro 2020: Eriksen tranquility: ‘I’m fine’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark.

Tired but smiling face: the Danish Christian eriksen reassured the world of football by publishing a first photo from his hospital bed, three days after having suffered cardiac arrest during the Denmark-Finland, a party whose resumption has led to repeated criticism of the UEFA.

On Saturday, towards the end of the first half of the match, Eriksen collapsed on the grass, lying inert and staring blankly.

Saved after a heart massage, regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital, where he is still recovering from the shock.

“I’m fine, under the circumstances“the player wrote in a message posted on his Instagram account.

“I have yet to undergo tests at the hospital, but I feel fine,” he said, accompanying the message with a photograph, smiling and thumbs up, in his hospital bed.

On Sunday, the doctor of the Danish national team Morten boesen He claimed to have no “explanation for this heart attack” for the moment.

And the Danish Football Federation He was not very talkative about his star’s state of health, indicating that he was “stable”, but avoiding answering the questions about his return to the pitch.

“It must undergo different tests, and until we have the conclusions we cannot comment,” said the DBU spokesman, Jakob Høyer.

The coach said that Eriksen saw the last ten minutes of Denmark-Finland from the hospital and that he was in contact with the team, which reassured the ‘Viking’ team two days before the duel against the fearsome Belgium, number 1 in the FIFA rankings .

“We can focus more and more on football and prepare for the game,” said Kasper Hjulmand, acknowledging not knowing if all the players would have the poise to face Thursday’s game in conditions.

After the unexpected loss to Finland, a poor result against Belgium would threaten Denmark’s continuity in the Eurocup.

CHRISTIAN IRREPLACEABLE

“We will prepare as much as possible, but it will be full of emotion. We would have to use those emotions for the match and be willing to fight,” added the coach, who did not comment on Eriksen’s replacement.

“No one can replace Christian. No one. It is not possible. He is the best player with the ball (…) he is the heart of the team“Hjulmand said.

“Together, we will do it differently (…) and we will have a very strong team on the pitch,” he promised.

But although the Danish side is built on “true warriors”, they were under pressure from UEFA to resume the match, he denounced.

“I felt that the players were being pressured and faced with a dilemma”: restart the game on Saturday or Sunday at noon, Hjulmand insisted.

On Monday, the archer Kasper schmeichel he regretted having been in a position in which he believes “they should not have seen each other.”

The coach defended the option of “putting the players on the bus and sending them to base camp, and then we would see what could be done.”

UEFA defended itself on Tuesday, claiming to have “treated the case with the utmost respect given the sensitivity of the situation.”

“It was only decided to resume the game when the two teams asked to finish it that same afternoon,” said the European football instance.

UEFA also stressed that its statutes impose a 48-hour break on players between matches and “categorically denied that either team was threatened with exclusion.”

