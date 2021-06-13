Euro 2020 – England want their revenge against Croatia

06/13/2021

England’s Euro debut marks the reissue of the World Cup semi-final in Russia that raised Luka Modric as the best player of the tournament and inflicted on the English generation a historic defeat to avenge.

The 63 minutes that passed between Kieran Trippier’s free-kick and Ivan Perisic’s draw, in which England met in a final 50 years later, is the feeling that the Mason Mount and Phil Foden saw from home and that they will try to emulate and improve in this tournament.

Although only three years have passed, the gap between England and Croatia has widened. The Croats have lowered their level as their team has aged. Because that is the key to the meeting. A team that has rejuvenated and that is developing its talent, such as English, and another that drains the quality of one of the best generations in its history.

Modric, Perisic, Rebic, Brozovic, Life are some of the pillars that were already in 2018 and that repeat for this appointment. The team revolves around the Real Madrid player, who after a grueling season still has gas in his tank for one last dance. Many of the Croatians’ options will depend on Modric’s inspiration to overcome the English medium, recharged if Gareth Southgate has five defenders.

Against the English preparation has played that Southgate has not been able to count on Chelsea and Manchester City players in warm-up friendlies. Two games, against Austria (1-0) and Romania (1-0), which have highlighted that when Harry Kane does not score or does not play, England have goal problems.

Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford have to step up for when their star doesn’t show up. The still Tottenham Hotspur forward is one of the men who experienced the defeat in Moscow’s overtime first-person, alongside Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Maguire, Jordan Pickford, Jordan Henderson and Rashford.

The rest, new faces that have emerged from the lower categories of the national team, with various titles and finals over the years, and who have lived with the memory day after day of the 1996 tournament, the one that marks in the semifinals the England’s top in a European Championship.

England faces a chance to avenge 2018 and to start a Euro Cup with triumph that they practically play in their entirety at home. If they reached the final, six of the seven matches would be played at Wembley, that is, all but the quarterfinals.

Possible lineups

England: Pickford; Chilwell, Stones, White, Walker, Trippier; Rice, Mount; Sancho, Kane and Foden.

Croatia: Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Caleta-Car, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozovic; Kramaric, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; and Rebic.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA).

Stadium: Wembley (London).

Time: 3:00 p.m.