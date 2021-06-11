Euro 2020: Eden Hazard reveals that he does not go well with the Belgian National Team

The captain of the Belgian team, Eden Hazard, commented this Thursday that he is not yet “at one hundred percent” and that he has yet to speak with the coach, Roberto Martinez, and with the medical team to see what their role will be in the debut of the “Red Devils” on Saturday against Russia.

“I was able to play 10 minutes against Croatia (in the friendly last Sunday). I have only done a full week of training. We will see with the medical team what I will do for the first game. To begin with, it will be the coach’s choice but I am not there yet. 100%, so we’ll see what we’ll do, “he said in an interview with public radio broadcaster RTBF.

The Real Madrid attacker has lived two seasons without continuity and plagued with injuries and arrived at the Belgium concentration between cottons, still with a sore leg.

The “Red Devils”, third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and with players such as Hazard himself, his Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois, Atlético de Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku or the midfielder Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne are one of the favorite teams to win the tournament.

“Now when we play for the ‘Red Devils’ we always have that pressure on us. Because of what we did in the past, people always expect us to do better. We know we did something great three years ago at the World Cup. We are going to focus. to try to do better. We have potential in the team, “Hazard said.

The footballer, who jokingly said in an interview this week that if Belgium won the Eurocup he would leave the national team, again raised a question about his eventual withdrawal from the national team.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” he said, asked about that possibility.