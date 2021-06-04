Euro 2020: Didier Deschamps reveals how Benzema was received in the dressing room

The French coach, Didier deschamps, said this Friday that the forward Karim Benzema He has integrated “naturally” into the group and stressed that he made the decision to make him come back convinced that there would be no problems.

“I say it with all sincerity. He has been with most of those players with this shirt or in a club. He has had the opportunity to speak with them. There is no news. If I made this decision, it is because I appreciated well that in that sense not there was no problem, “he said in an interview on BFM TV.

Deschamps pointed out that the return of the Real Madrid player after five and a half years of absence occurs because “the team is above everything” and he says he has always acted in favor of the collective interest.

Benzema reappeared with the “bleus” last Wednesday in a friendly against Wales in preparation for the European Championship, which France beat 3-0 and in which the player missed a penalty in the 25th minute.

“That match concluded a first week with a significant workload. (…) The opponent had a lot of determination. We are in the second part of the preparation. We have positive responses, but we have to improve things. That happens through many exchanges and repetitions in training, “said the coach.