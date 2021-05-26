Euro 2020: Didier Deschamps breaks the silence after the return of Benzema

The France coach, Didier deschamps, downplayed the return of Karim Benzema, whom he called after five and a half years of absence, and found that the forward of the Real Madrid he has “his place in the same way as the rest of the players.”

“He comes to a group that he knows, that they know him and he has his place, in the same way as the rest of the players,” Deschamps said at a press conference, the first one he has called for the preparation of the European Championship on June 11 to July 11.

The technician, who reconciled with Benzema after he removed him for the alleged involvement of the player in an attempt to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena, said that the return of the Madrid attacker, despite the expectation it has generated, is “a non-event.”

“I will not do anything in particular, I have to manage the group as a whole,” he stressed.

Benzema joined the concentration of the national team in Clairefontaine (southwest of Paris) on Wednesday, five years and seven months after the last time he was summoned.

The Real Madrid striker arrived smiling and showing his thumbs up to the facilities at 12.15 pm local time (10.15 GMT), 45 minutes before the time set by Deschamps.

On the 9th of Real Madrid he was separated from the “bleus” since October 2015, when the controversial scandal broke out about his alleged involvement in a blackmail to Mathieu Valbuena for which the merengue player will have to answer to Justice in October.

Benzema, 33, is expected to wear the national team’s jacket again in Nice on June 2, in a friendly against Wales.

“I understand that you are eager to know the details (of the conversation with Benzema), but you will not have them for me (…) For Karim, I do not know, he has the freedom” to speak, he said.

France is in the complicated group F of the Eurocup, in which it will face Germany, Hungary and Portugal. One of the most worrying issues is the transfer market, which can deconcentrate certain players who are rumored to be in the market, including Kylian Mbappé.

“We are not immune to a decision that may surprise at the beginning of the competition, although the ideal is tranquility during the tournament, you have to live with it,” acknowledged the French coach.

