Euro 2020: Denmark beat Wales 0-4 and advanced to the quarter-finals | EuroCup 2021

Denmark beat Wales 0-4 with a double from Kasper Dolberg and goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite to become the first Eurocup team to reach the Eurocup quarterfinals and will meet next Saturday in Baku against the winner of the duel between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, this Sunday in Budapest.

Wales, owned by Gareth Bale, who was the revelation of the European Championship in France 2016, fell in this edition with hardly any concern for Denmark, a team marked by a heart problem on the first day of its star Christian Eriksen and who signed an impeccable match in the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The 1992 European champion found victory thanks to one of the championship’s youngest and most interesting societies: Mikkel Damsgaard, a Sampdoria midfielder who turns 21 next week, and Kasper Dolberg, a 23-year-old Nice forward.

Wales entered the field with more impetus and dominated in the first twenty minutes, with a participatory Bale who tried from afar a couple of times, without aim, and Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James showing themselves as well. But the Welsh did not take advantage of some errors from Denmark, insecure in defense at the start, and let the Danes gain weight on the counter and force corners.

Until half an hour into the game, a ball from Damsgaard found Dolberg, who made a precise shot at mid-height adjusted by the right of the goal with which he added the first of the afternoon for the Nordics and the eighth in his personal account with Denmark.

The Danes grew with the goal, and were able to increase their advantage minutes later in another play of beautiful technical invoice in which the Damsgaard-Dolberg connection worked again. The Samprodia midfielder delivered short for the Nice striker, who tried to spur it.

Shortly after, with a Wales losing defender Connor Roberts, injured by stretching his leg in a run down the wing, Maehle forgave the second at the edge of the break.

The goal that was around the goal of Wales would arrive at the beginning of the second half, with a deep run by the wing of Martin Braithwaite, whose low center ran into the defender Neco Williams, who failed to clear and left the ball for Dolberg, who drilled, with class, Danny Ward’s goal in the 48th minute.

With the Welsh team disjointed, Denmark was able to make the third with a volley from Mathias Jensen that licked the post of the Johan Cruyff Arena, where about 4,000 Nordics cheered Dolberg when he was replaced by Andreas Conrnelius with twenty minutes to go. final.

Kasper Hjulmand and Rob Page moved the benches, the first to rest the starters and close the ranks more and the second looking for a revulsive that would change the script. But Denmark knew how to wait while Wales burned their last cartridges and in the last minutes turned a solid victory into a win, with a goal on 89 from Maehle, who shot the Welsh goal putting the 0-3 on the scoreboard, and with a last so much of Braithwaite on the edge of the offside in 94 that for the final 0-4.