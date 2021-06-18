Euro 2020 | De Boer: “Depay can still climb more steps in the tournament”

06/18/2021

On at 08:26 CEST

.

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer showed himself tonight satisfied with the performance of his team and with that of his star, Memphis Depayalthough he said he believes the Dutch forward can still “climb more steps in the tournament.”

“Memphis Depay can still climb more steps in the tournament and I am confident that he will.. In the end, he got the penalty and gave a pre-assist, although of course he can do better, “said De Boer after the Netherlands’ 2-0 win over Austria in the European Championship.

Before the tournament, it was expected that Memphis Depay, which is speculated to make his apparent signing for FC Barcelona official in the coming days, would be the reference for the Netherlands team, but Denzel Dumfries He was voted best player of the match on the first matchday against Ukraine (3-0) and on the second against Austria.

Dumfries, for his part, also pointed out in this regard that “Memphis is a great player” and said of his own performance, having been involved in the Netherlands’ five goals in the tournament, that he simply seizes the chances.

“The space and opportunities are there and I try to take advantage of them,” said the player who caused the 1-0 penalty and signed it 2-0.

In addition to all this, the coach considered that the ‘Clockwork Orange’ can still get better.

“I think things can be better, and they should,” he said. “In possession of the ball we can do much better than today.”

For De Boer, the duel against Austria was “the opposite” of the game played by the Dutch against Ukraine (3-2) on the first day.

“Against Ukraine we dominated, we had good possession of the ball, but we lacked some quality. Today was the opposite, I think the possession we had was good, but we also lost the ball quickly. That may not have been very Dutch, because we are quite good with the ball“commented the Netherlands coach.

However, de Boer stressed that his team did not let the Austrians disturb Stekelenburg’s goal.

“We were good at not conceding chances and we created four clear chances,” added the coach, adding that “Oranje” created “enough chances.”