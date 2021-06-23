Euro 2020: classified to the round of 16, crosses, dates, times and venues



Italy was the best selection of the Eurocup in the group stage.

Photo: Claudio Villa / .

After 13 days with soccer every day, the Euro 2020 take a two day break. The group stage ended and the Round of 16 crosses are already defined. Know the knockout round will be played.

Let’s start with the ranked teams from each group:

Group A: Italy, Wales, Switzerland (best third). Group B: Belgium and Denmark. Group C: Netherlands, Austria and Ukraine (best third). Group D: England, Croatia and Czech Republic (best third). Group E: Sweden and Spain. Group F: France, Germany and Portugal (best third).

The only teams that won all their matches in the group stage were Italy, Belgium Y Netherlands. The most dominant squad was the Italian, as they always kept their arc at zero.

🇦🇹🇧🇪🇭🇷🇨🇿🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇳🇱🇵🇹🇪🇸🇸🇪🇨🇭🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🤩 EURO 2020 round of 16 set! List the 3 most impressive teams so far 👇 # EURO2020 – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Crosses of the second round of Euro 2020

With you: the matches, dates, times and venues of the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

Saturday June 26:

Wales vs. Denmark – 12:00 pm – Amsterdam Italy vs. Austria – 3:00 pm – London

Sunday June 27:

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic – 12:00 pm – Budapest Belgium vs. Portugal – 3:00 pm – Seville

Monday June 28:

Croatia vs. Spain – 12:00 pm – Copenhagen France vs. Switzerland – 3:00 pm – Bucharest

Tuesday June 29:

England vs. Germany – 12:00 pm – London Sweden vs. Ukraine – 3:00 pm – Glasgow

The duels between Belgium and Portugal and England and Germany, four teams that started as favorites to reach the final to be played in London on July 11, but which by chance meet as soon as in the round of 16.

The excitement at Euro 2020 is guaranteed. The ball will roll again this weekend.